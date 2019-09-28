WWE Rumors: Huge update on Sasha Banks' future with the company

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 618 // 28 Sep 2019, 14:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sasha Banks will face Becky Lynch at Hell In A Cell

Uncertainty surrounded the future of Sasha Banks in WWE after she took an unplanned four-month leave of absence following WrestleMania 35 in April 2019.

Now, according to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, the four-time RAW Women’s Champion has signed a new contract with the company.

Writing on Fightful Select, Sapp reported that 'The Boss' reached the agreement upon her return, but it is not yet known when her new deal expires.

“Fightful Select was informed by a source on Friday afternoon that former WWE Raw Women's Champion Sasha Banks had extended her WWE deal. The tip was later confirmed by another high-level name within the company, and noted that the agreement was reached upon her return to WWE.”

This is the second contract extension that Banks has reportedly received in two years, as she also re-signed with WWE in 2018.

What’s next for Sasha Banks?

Sasha Banks returned to WWE programming in August 2019 and immediately established herself as the top heel in the women’s division by attacking Becky Lynch and Natalya.

Since then, she has reunited with Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection partner Bayley, who has shown a more aggressive side to her character of late, while she has been feuding with Lynch over the RAW Women’s Championship.

As WWE enters into a new era, Banks will feature prominently on the upcoming episodes of RAW and SmackDown, as well as the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view.

It has already been announced that she will go one-on-one with long-term rival Alexa Bliss on the “season premiere” of RAW on September 30, and she will then team with Bayley against Lynch and Charlotte Flair on the first episode of SmackDown on FOX on October 4.

Advertisement

Also read: Do Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks have real-life heat?

Two days later, she will take part in the second Hell In A Cell match of her career when she challenges Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!