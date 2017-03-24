WWE Rumors: Hulk Hogan won't return anytime soon due to Paige controversy

Will Hogan ever return to the WWE?

When will the WWE bring back Hogan

? And what will the fans think?

What’s the story?

Cageside Seats reports that Hulk Hogan may not return to the WWE anytime soon due to Paige’s recent controversy. The report claims that because of the incident, the WWE won’t bring Hogan back as they do not want to bring attention to the either situation.

In case you didn’t know...

After leaving TNA Impact Wrestling in 2013, Hogan returned to the WWE under a Legends contract and would make sporadic appearances; including WrestleManias 31 and 32. In 2015, Gawker leaked the audio from Hogan’s private tapes, where he could be heard using racial slurs against African-Americans.

This controversy led to the WWE firing Hogan, removing him from their Hall of Fame page on their website.

Paige was hacked last week when several private photos and videos were leaked online. This issue led to many people bringing up similar situations with WWE Superstars including Hogan and Seth Rollins.

Many believed that Hogan would make his return to the WWE this year to commemorate the 30th anniversary of his match with the late Andre the Giant, but he informed fans he won’t be at the show this year.

The heart of the matter

Many fans have expected Hogan to return to the WWE for a while now since the controversy with his leaked racial rant has died down, but this seems even less likely now. While reports have claimed that the WWE won’t be punishing anyone involved in the Paige controversy, Hogan seems to be feeling the effects of it.

What’s next?

There’s no doubt that the WWE will eventually bring Hogan back. It’s only a question of when the company decides it’s the right time and how the fans respond to seeing him return after everything he’s said.

Author’s take

Hogan’s comments dealt a major blow to his persona as the ultimate good guy in professional wrestling. If the company were to bring him back now, there’s really no telling what could happen. He could receive a hero’s welcome or be booed by a significant part of the audience.

