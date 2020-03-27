WWE Rumors - Important update on The Undertaker's health and physical condition

How is the Undertaker doing backstage ahead of his WrestleMania match?

There is speculation about the reason behind WWE booking a Boneyard match.

The Undertaker.

There is a lot of uncertainty with regards to the WrestleMania card as Roman Reigns reportedly pulled out of the show due the threat of coronavirus on his weakened immune system.

There has been noticeable concern amongst the fans regarding the status of The Undertaker right from the time he was rumored to return for a match.

WWE announced that the Deadman will face AJ Styles in a Boneyard match and there is speculation going around that WWE may have booked the unfamiliar gimmick match to protect and camouflage a potentially unfit Undertaker.

That, however, is not the case, as revealed by Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue.

Tom told host Korey Gunz on this Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that the Phenom is really fit at the moment and he is ready to put on a show at WrestleMania.

The WWE Legend has undergone a few surgeries recently which have improved his mobility. Undertaker is also following a solid training schedule that has helped him get in shape for the match against Styles.

Here's what Tom revealed on the podcast:

The Undertaker is actually really fit at the moment. He's on a very good training schedule. He's had surgeries recently which have really helped his mobility. He's not at his athletic peak but the Undertaker never wrestled as the Undertaker to his athletic peak. He could always do a lot more than he was doing. This is a man who would regularly dive over the top rope. He could do all of the flippy stuff that people do now and he could do it 95, 97 and so on.

He's very fit. He's ready to go. I don't think this is necessarily camouflaged for the Undertaker.

Undertaker is healthy and raring to go and that's exactly what the WWE needs in these testing times. What do you expect from the Boneyard match? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

