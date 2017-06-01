From the WWE Rumor Mill: India is now #1 market for WWE

This Indian surge is bigger than we thought.

The WWE are expanding their horizons

What’s the story?

As reported by 411Mania, India has supposedly overtaken the United States to become World Wrestling Entertainment’s number one market in a lot of fields. The Asian nation has been in the pro wrestling headlines as of late following Jinder Mahal’s WWE Championship triumph.

In case you didn’t know...

Over the last twelve months or so we’ve heard a lot of rumblings about India becoming one of WWE’s primary target markets. With more and more focus being put onto this, a lot of fans were almost expecting Jinder to defeat Randy Orton for the WWE Title – because it would make sense to put the belt on a superstar of Indian descent right now.

The heart of the matter

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has claimed that when you take all factors into account, India is now their biggest target market. This includes television viewers, YouTube views, social media viewers and more. The US are close behind in 2nd, with South Africa taking the bronze in this regard.

What’s next?

Mahal is currently preparing to defend the title against Orton at Money in the Bank, which recent reports suggesting that he could hold onto the belt all the way through until at least September. The reason for this would be because that’s when the company is heading over to India for a tour and keeping Mahal as a strong champion could possibly help to boost business.

Author’s take

It’s a bit of a joke that they’d put the title on someone just for the purpose of growing their Indian fanbase, but we can understand the logic behind it. With that being said, it’ll be interesting to see how Jinder fares over the next few weeks – with this latest shocking revelation perhaps proving just how valuable the Indian wrestling market is.

