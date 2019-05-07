×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Injured 5-time WWE Champion to make a surprising return to Raw

Lennard Surrao
FEATURED WRITER
News
1   //    07 May 2019, 02:08 IST

WWE is pulling out all the stops!
WWE is pulling out all the stops!

What's the story?

WWE has been experiencing an unprecedented dip in ratings over the past few weeks and reports have stated that the company is very concerned about the growing trend.

In a bid to tackle the issue, Roman Reigns has already been teased to show up on Raw, however, he isn't the only former WWE Champion who is scheduled to make an appearance on WWE's flagship show in a couple of hours. 

As revealed by WrestleVotes, a handful of SmackDown Superstars are reportedly set to appear on Raw, and one of those names is said to be Daniel Bryan.

In case you didn't know...

5-time WWE Champion Daniel Bryan has been absent from TV ever since he dropped the WWE title to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35.

Bryan was pulled from various house shows and TV appearances owing to back and neck issues, and as reported yesterday, was cleared to return to in-ring action.

While there was a lot of skepticism surrounding his WWE status, the news of Bryan being given the green signal to wrestle again has enabled the WWE Universe to breathe easy.

With WWE apparently in 'panic mode' due to the falling viewership figures, the TV comeback of Bryan is just what the doctor ordered.

The heart of the matter

As per WrestleVotes, two backstage sources have indicated that WWE will be featuring SmackDown superstars on Raw with Daniel Bryan being the biggest name on the list.


Advertisement

Roman Reigns is expected to open the show, which will surely throw up a host of surprises.

What's next?

We're still not sure how WWE plans on using Bryan and the other unnamed SmackDown Live superstars who would be making the trip to Raw.

Could we be in for an invasion angle? WWE needs to drastically change things up if they intend on giving its ratings a boost and Bryan coming over to Raw is a step in the right direction. 




Tags:
WWE Raw Daniel Bryan Roman Reigns
Advertisement
WWE RAW: 5 Surprising returns we can witness tonight
RELATED STORY
5 Things Roman Reigns could do on his return to Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Dean Ambrose to return to WWE in 6 months
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: RAW Superstar to be sent back to NXT as punishment
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE makes a surprising advertisement revealing plans for Roman Reigns
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 segments Vince McMahon should plan this week to boost the ratings
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Nia Jax reveals incredible backstage reaction to Roman Reigns' WWE return
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Possible reason why Kevin Owens' return to Raw was brought forward 
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 major things that could happen tonight – Special guest on Firefly Fun House, Sasha Banks to feud for RAW Title? (May 6, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Raw superstar challenges Goldberg to a match ahead of his return
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us