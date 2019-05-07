WWE Rumors: Injured 5-time WWE Champion to make a surprising return to Raw

WWE is pulling out all the stops!

What's the story?

WWE has been experiencing an unprecedented dip in ratings over the past few weeks and reports have stated that the company is very concerned about the growing trend.

In a bid to tackle the issue, Roman Reigns has already been teased to show up on Raw, however, he isn't the only former WWE Champion who is scheduled to make an appearance on WWE's flagship show in a couple of hours.

As revealed by WrestleVotes, a handful of SmackDown Superstars are reportedly set to appear on Raw, and one of those names is said to be Daniel Bryan.

In case you didn't know...

5-time WWE Champion Daniel Bryan has been absent from TV ever since he dropped the WWE title to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35.

Bryan was pulled from various house shows and TV appearances owing to back and neck issues, and as reported yesterday, was cleared to return to in-ring action.

While there was a lot of skepticism surrounding his WWE status, the news of Bryan being given the green signal to wrestle again has enabled the WWE Universe to breathe easy.

With WWE apparently in 'panic mode' due to the falling viewership figures, the TV comeback of Bryan is just what the doctor ordered.

The heart of the matter

As per WrestleVotes, two backstage sources have indicated that WWE will be featuring SmackDown superstars on Raw with Daniel Bryan being the biggest name on the list.

Two sources indicate a handful of SmackDown superstars are set for tonight’s RAW. Including the return of Daniel Bryan. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 6, 2019

Roman Reigns is expected to open the show, which will surely throw up a host of surprises.

What's next?

We're still not sure how WWE plans on using Bryan and the other unnamed SmackDown Live superstars who would be making the trip to Raw.

Could we be in for an invasion angle? WWE needs to drastically change things up if they intend on giving its ratings a boost and Bryan coming over to Raw is a step in the right direction.