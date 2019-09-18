WWE Rumors: Injuries derail major planned push for Drew McIntyre (Exclusive)

Tom Colohue FOLLOW OFFICIAL Exclusive 18 Sep 2019, 13:29 IST

Drew McIntyre

Sources within the WWE suggest that Monday Night Raw star Drew McIntyre was in line for a major push to the top of the card before an unfortunate bout of sickness resulting in surgery rendered him unavailable.

McIntyre, a known favourite amongst WWE fans, creative and management, had also been a favourite in the writer’s room to win the King of the Ring tournament and go on to face the Universal Champion. However, I’m being told that plans were changed late in the day due to McIntyre’s illness. This necessitated a quick write out of his commitments and a replacement feud which sped the ascension of The Fiend Bray Wyatt into the mix.

One source suggested that certain members of the WWE management hierarchy were not happy with McIntyre failing to report his illness.

“Drew didn’t tell people he was suffering until it was almost too late and there was a scramble to work around it. It could cost him later on. Nobody wants to see someone working injured. It really doesn’t help anything.”

Since returning to the WWE, Drew McIntyre has been a key figure in Monday Night Raw programming without ever being very involved in top feuds. His partnership with Dolph Ziggler and brief alliance with Braun Strowman put him into a powerful position which developed into a long term feud with all three members of The Shield.

Most recently, McIntyre has been working with Shane McMahon, thus continuing his prominence without ever being a main figure. With the King of the Ring tournament returning, WWE were keen to see the return of the victory stipulation as well, which is historically that the winner gets a shot at the top title. Unfortunately, this was not the case and this tradition has now been absent for longer than the tournament itself has been running.

Suggestions have been made that McIntyre will return to in ring action sooner rather than later. This is a very good thing and everyone here at Sportskeeda would like to wish Drew a speedy recovery and return to good health. I am confident that another spot will open up at the top soon for the Scottish Psychopath to step into.

