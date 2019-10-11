WWE Rumors: Injury updates on Sasha Banks, Ember Moon and Samoa Joe; Superstar could be out for a year

Samoa Joe, Sasha Banks and Ember Moon.

Dave Meltzer provided updates regarding the injuries of Sasha Banks, Ember Moon and Samoa Joe on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Samoa Joe is currently out with a broken thumb and there is no timeframe given regarding his return.

Sasha Banks reportedly suffered injuries to her back and hip during her Hell in a Cell match against Becky Lynch and while it was initially believed to be serious, the exact nature of her injuries have not been revealed.

Sadly for Ember Moon, the former NXT Superstar could be out for a long time as she suffered either an Achilles or ankle injury. If it ends up being an Achilles injury, then it's bad news for Moon as the recovery time could force her to remain on the sidelines for almost a year.

Here's what Meltzer wrote:

Joe is out of action with a broken thumb. Moon will be out of action for a decent length of time with either an ankle or an Achilles injury. The latter is really nasty, as that can be close to a year. Ankle wouldn’t be nearly as bad. Banks suffered back and hip injuries in the Hell in a Cell match with Lynch. It was feared to be serious but it was not known the severity as of early in the week. . .

Samoa Joe last appeared on RAW on September 9th for the King of the Ring semi-finals match.

Banks has not been seen on TV since her Hell in a Cell loss to Becky Lynch and it has been reported that The Boss is currently undergoing tests to ascertain her condition.

Moon last wrestled on RAW against Lacy Evans on September 23rd and the latest update doesn't paint a promising picture on her immediate future. Moon was also left out of the 2019 Draft pools revealed by the WWE, which pretty much confirms her long-term absence.

We sincerely hope the injuries suffered by the aforementioned stars are not too serious. We wish them all a speedy recovery.

