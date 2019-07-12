WWE Rumors: Interesting details emerge on how Vince McMahon ran this week's SmackDown Live

Vince and Triple H

What's the story?

An interesting bit has been reported in regards to this week's SmackDown Live episode.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince McMahon had a grip over things from his phone, reviewing the script for the show about an hour before it hit the air.

In case you didn't know...

It has been a while since Eric Bischoff was appointed as the Executive Director of SmackDown Live and he won't be starting until after Extreme Rules is done and dusted with. This week's episode was well received by the fans, mostly due to a major development in Kevin Owens' character, who had recently turned into a babyface back again.

Owens laid down a pipe bomb on Shane McMahon, calling him out for holding back talent and pushing himself at the top of the main roster. The night ended with Owens delivering a thunderous Stunner on Shane, helping Roman Reigns score a pin over Dolph Ziggler.

The heart of the matter

Wrestling Observer Newsletter has now reported that Vince McMahon wasn't backstage during this week's SmackDown Live, though he made sure to run things from his phone, and was in touch with officials throughout the show. He reportedly reviewed the script on the phone, around an hour before the show started.

WWE EVP Triple H sat in the Gorilla position, while Senior Vince President Bruce Prichard was responsible for presenting the show to the producers. Before this, Prichard apparently gave a speech that seemed "very transparent" as per reports.

What's next?

Amidst reports of WWE on the verge of switching back to what it once was, and getting rid of the PG direction, it would be interesting to see how Bischoff handles things once he comes on-board on the Blue Brand.

What are your expectations from Bischoff's SmackDown Live?