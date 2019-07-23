WWE Rumors: Interesting details emerge on WWE's new strategy for NXT

WWE NXT is seemingly set to receive a huge boost

What's the story?

On an edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer asserted that the WWE "absolutely" plans on utilizing its main roster Superstars on NXT, in case NXT goes head-to-head with AEW's weekly TV show.

While AEW's live television show's episodes will likely start airing from October 2nd, 2019, the WWE is seemingly set to have NXT's weekly episodes broadcast on FS1, what with the Vince McMahon-led company having signed a highly lucrative deal with the FOX Network a few months ago.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE is all set to have the weekly SmackDown Live episodes start airing on FOX from October of this year.

Additionally, with AEW -- a company funded by Pakistani-American billionaire Shad Khan aka Shahid Khan, with his son Tony Khan as its President and CEO -- primed to put forth its own TV show later this year; the pro wrestling community is abuzz regarding how AEW's weekly show would match up against a WWE brand (RAW, SmackDown NXT, etc).

The heart of the matter

The general consensus in the pro wrestling community is that AEW's weekly TV show will air on TNT live every Wednesday, from October 2nd, 2019.

On that note, veteran professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer explained that if the WWE puts forth NXT on Wednesdays on FS1 -- as has been rumored for the past several months -- WWE could "absolutely" use its main roster Superstars on NXT, in order to boost the yellow brand.

While NXT generally airs on the WWE Network, a special episode of NXT aired on the USA Network during "WWE Week" back in December of 2017.

Moreover, the belief is that apart from NXT airing on Wednesdays on FS1, a WWE studio show hosted by none other than Renee Young will air on Tuesdays on FS1.

What's next?

The vast majority of pro wrestling fans as well as experts have lately opined that the upcoming TV show, which is set to be put forth by AEW, will undoubtedly be vital in determining the new company's future in the pro wrestling realm.

What are your thoughts on NXT potentially moving from the WWE Network to FS1, and utilizing main roster Superstars? Sound off!