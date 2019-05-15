WWE Rumors: Interesting update on Brock Lesnar's future with WWE

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Rumors 9.50K // 15 May 2019, 20:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE isn't done with The Beast Incarnate yet!

What's the story?

So, it's a well-known fact that Brock Lesnar will be joining fellow WWE legends Goldberg and The Undertaker at the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia. It is scheduled to take place on Friday, the 7th of June with Goldberg squaring off against The Undertaker in the huge main event.

What does the future hold for Brock Lesnar following the Saudi Arabia event? Veteran journalist Brad Shepard shed some light on the same.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar was the Universal Champion leading into WrestleMania this year, where he took on Seth Rollins in an exciting contest. Seth Rollins would use a low blow to defeat The Beast Incarnate.

Another update that came our way not long ago is that Brock Lesnar has retired from the UFC. This means that his central focus will be WWE, going forward.

Lesnar's reign received much criticism last year because of its part-time nature.

The heart of the matter

Mr. Shepard reveals that no dates have been booked for The Beast Incarnate after the Saudi Arabia deal although there's a possibility that he could potentially appear at SummerSlam. Paul Heyman is interestingly tagged in the post as well, giving further credence to the said claim.

Even if Brock Lesnar's sole focus is WWE and not the UFC, going forward, one thing that's for certain is that Lesnar will not be working a full-time schedule for the company. One wonders which brand he will be exclusive to, upon his return and if he will actually ask for a Universal Championship rematch. The future should be quite interesting.

According to a source in #WWE, Brock Lesnar will do his spot at the Saudi show and probably #SummerSlam, although that part isn’t clear because internally there are zero confirmed dates for Brock after the Saudi show. @HeymanHustle — Brad Shepard (@TheBradShepard) May 15, 2019

What's next?

We are a long way away from Super ShowDown and so, SummerSlam is even further in the future. It will be interesting to see whom Lesnar squares off with at both shows. One thing is for sure...he will be high up in the PPV card!