WWE Rumors: Interesting Update On Sami Zayn's Status For WrestleMania 35

Sami Zayn could return on the Raw after WrestleMania

What's the story?

Sami Zayn hasn't been seen on WWE TV since Money in the Bank 2018, and despite the company promoting his return late last year, The Underdog from The Underground is still yet to make his return to WWE TV.

In case you didn't know...

Sami Zayn is a former NXT Champion but he was sidelined last year following his match with Bobby Lashley when it was made apparent that he required surgery for two torn rotator cuffs. Zayn has since had the surgery and undergone rehab, which is why WWE began promoting his return to WWE TV alongside Kevin Owens in the fall of last year.

Kevin Owens has since returned, but Sami Zayn has been a noticeable absence over the past four months of 2019.

The heart of the matter

Despite not returning to our TV screens, Sami Zayn has appeared at WrestleMania Axxess this week and a hot topic of conversation amongst fans is whether or not he will be part of WrestleMania. According to Reddit user MikeMakesRight82, Zayn stated that he won't be a part of this weekend's show and that he still isn't cleared to wrestle because he still aches.

Zayn has been on the sidelines for almost a year and since he was part of last year's WrestleMania, it was thought that he would be pushing to be part of this year's show alongside Kevin Owens since Owens hasn't been booked for the show.

What's next?

Sami Zayn could make his return on the Raw after WrestleMania since call-ups from NXT are not expected this year after a number of callups already took place ahead of The Royal Rumble. It will be interesting to see who makes their return this year.

Do you think Sami Zayn will make his return on the Raw after WrestleMania? Have your say in the comments section below...

