WWE Rumors - 'Irreplaceable' WWE star spotted backstage at AEW Revolution

Moxley was able to celebrate with his wife on Saturday

Wrestling fans have been treated to a huge week of action over the last seven days as WWE Super ShowDown was followed by AEW Revolution. There has been no shortage of wrestling for them to get their teeth into as Saturday's AEW show was a great way to round off the week.

Jon Moxley made the biggest headlines after he became just the second World Champion in the company's history after defeating Chris Jericho.

The result capped a monumental last year for Mox, who swapped WWE for AEW before being immediately thrust into major storylines with the likes of Jericho and Kenny Omega. He had struggled for momentum and a sense of belonging during his final few months as a star in WWE, but the 34-year-old is now at the top of the proverbial mountain and, understandably, there was cause for great celebration for the former Shield member.

According to reports, Moxley was not alone in reveling in his victory either. His wife, and popular WWE broadcaster Renee Young was reportedly backstage to help soak up the success of the whole affair. It came just a day after Young featured on WWE's Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

While it is, in any case, unlikely that Young would feel the need to fear ghastly consequences for celebrating her husband's big night at a major rival's pay per view event, it may be worth noting that, even in the extreme case that WWE officials did take a dim view of it, it is not likely that the former RAW commentator would find herself in hot water.

According to Moxley himself, Young is said to be "untouchable" and "completely irreplaceable" in her prominent position within the WWE broadcast set-up.

Let the celebrations for Moxley, Young and all of their respective fans continue, then!