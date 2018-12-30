×
WWE Rumors: Jason Jordan undergoes medical evaluation

Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
609   //    30 Dec 2018, 00:52 IST

Jason Jordan's career continues to be an ongoing saga
Jason Jordan's career continues to be an ongoing saga

What's the story?

Speculation surrounding the future of WWE Superstar Jason Jordan continues as the former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion remains sidelined from injuries that took him out of action earlier this year. Now Cageside Seats has reported, as part of its 'Rumor Roundup', that Jordan underwent a recent medical evaluation to determine a possible ring-return.

In case you didn't know...

Jason Jordan looked set to receive a big push on the Raw roster after being revealed as Kurt Angle's son and winning the Raw Tag Team Titles with Seth Rollins. However, an allegedly serious neck injury forced him out of the ring.

Read Also: Jason Jordan to never return from injury?

The injury, which was initially downplayed by WWE and people close to Jordan, has since been revealed as quite serious. This has led to Jordan transitioning into a backstage role within the WWE.

The heart of the matter

However, there seems to be a glimmer of hope that Jordan can recover from his injuries and return to the ring at some point in the future. At least according to Cageside Seats who have reported that Jordan was recently evaluated.

Jason Jordan is still working as a producer for WWE and while PW Insider noted he was recently evaluated for his neck, there is still no word on a return.

As you can see there's no word of a return date, but the fact that the WWE are still evaluating and monitoring Jordan's neck and health, in general, would suggest that they're still hopeful that he will make a full recovery.

What's next?

If Daniel Bryan can be told he'll never wrestle again in the WWE and then make a miraculous return then anyone can! Especially someone as young and physically active as Jason Jordan. I certainly have my fingers crossed.

