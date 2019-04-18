WWE Rumors: John Cena offered a role in an upcoming superhero movie after Batista reportedly turned it down

John Cena could be starring in Suicide Squad 2

What's the story?

John Cena and Batista are both taking over the acting world at present, so much so that Batista recently announced his retirement from professional wrestling so that he can focus on his acting career.

The two stars are doing so well in the business right now that it appears that Cena could be taking on a role that was dropped by The Animal.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena hasn't appeared in WWE since WrestleMania when he returned in a throwback segment as The Doctor of Thugamonics and was able to have a lot of fun in the ring with Elias. Ahead of that, Cena was only seen ahead of The Royal Rumble before it was revealed that he was struggling with an injury that would write him out of the first pay-per-view of the year.

Right now, Batista is already part of the Marvel: Avengers franchise and was one of the stars that were "killed off" by Thanos at the end of Infinity War, so many fans now await his fate as End Game looks set to be released in the coming weeks.

The heart of the matter

Batista's role as Drax in Avengers and Guardians of The Galaxy has gotten him a lot of attention over the years which could be why he has been approached to be part of Suicide Squad 2. According to a recent report, Batista turned down the role alongside Idris Alba and Margot Robbie due to his heavy work load and that role could now be given to John Cena despite it being written specifically for Batista.

Couple things I forgot to add on this:



First this was the role originally intended by for Bautista but due to his massive work schedule, he had to pass.



Also I couldn't confirm but believe Cena would be playing Peacemaker in the film — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) April 17, 2019

What's next?

John Cena hasn't officially agreed to be part of the movie yet, but since Suicide Squad's original outing didn't impress as much as the directors had hoped, the company will be going all out to ensure the second installment doesn't disappoint.

Do you think John Cena will accept the role? Have your say in the comments section below...