WWE Rumors: John Cena's reaction to Nikki Bella's engagement

Published Jan 07, 2020

John Cena and Nikki Bella with their new partners (via the things)

Nikki Bella announced her engagement with her boyfriend, Artem Chigvintsev at the turn of the year. The two have been dating for around a year now and have been very active on social media about it.

Before Artem, Nikki was engaged to fellow WWE Superstar, John Cena. The former WWE Champion proposed at WrestleMania, but things did not go according to plan since. They broke up in July 2018 – weeks after the engagement was called off by Nikki.

Now, with the former Divas champion engaged, Hollywood Life approached a source close to Cena to gauge his reaction. They were told that the former WWE Champion was very happy for his ex-girlfriend and her new fiancee.

They added that the past is the past and Cena is very happy with his new girlfriend, Shay. The source also said that Cena was not surprised by the news of the engagement as he was expecting this to happen.

“John is very happy for Nikki and her engagement. He is very happy that she has found someone that treats her so amazingly well. Nikki was an extremely important part of John’s life so it does remind him of what they had and he is also reminded of his proposal to her at WrestleMania a few years ago but he also has thought that they have both grown from their relationship and they both have moved on.

"[Nikki and Artem’s] engagement just makes it all very official and real and that the past is now the past. He knew it was going to happen at some point so instead of taking it in any weird way he is only hoping for the best for her and he only wants to send good vibes her way and hopes she gets everything she deserves with her life with Artem. He knows she deserves all the good fortune and love she is receiving so he is happy.”

Cena and Nikki were involved in a mixed tag-team match against The Miz and his wife, Maryse Ouellet at WrestleMania 33. They won that match, and the question was popped by Cena in front of the WWE Universe straight away.