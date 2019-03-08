WWE Rumors: John Cena's original WrestleMania 35 opponent seeking "mental-health treatment"

What's the story?

WrestleMania 35 was reportedly going to see John Cena pit up against the newly-debuting Lars Sullivan. Unfortunately, that didn't work out and he's yet to debut.

Luckily, WWE has taken it very seriously and Sullivan is in a better place, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet after he's been seeking the right mental health treatment.

In case you didn't know...

Lars Sullivan was supposed to debut in early 2019, having been announced so prior. However, he had reportedly had a breakdown of sorts backstage and a major anxiety attack.

The original plan was for him to take out John Cena and write him out of the Royal Rumble, but that never came to fruition. Fans wondered when Sullivan would eventually debut, but so far nothing has happened, and the Cena match has seemingly been scrapped.

He's faced a tough time since, and a social media representative said that he was "in a better place" less than a couple of months ago, though the tweet was removed.

The heart of the matter

Pro Wrestling Sheet mentioned that Sullivan was quick to take help for his mental health issues, though there's quite some uncertainty about his WWE future.

Sources close to the wrestler tell us he immediately began seeking help from mental health professionals and WWE has been incredibly accommodating the whole time.

We’re told Lars is feeling better now after being out of the spotlight and happy for the other NXT call ups, but it’s still unclear if he’ll return to WWE at any point.

With WWE having experience dealing with Mauro Ranallo, it makes sense that they'd be more accommodating of Sullivan. Hopefully, he's able to recover and come back soon!

What's next?

Sullivan's exact return period is not known at this time, and chances are that WWE doesn't exactly know either. We hope that Sullivan is able to come back soon. Mental health issues must be dealt with the utmost care and seriousness.

