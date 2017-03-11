WWE Rumors: WWE planning to bring back John Cena's "Doctor of Thuganomics" gimmick?

Could we see the return of the Dr. of Thuganomics?

John Cena in his Dr. of Thuganomics phase

What’s the story?

For many years, a lot of fans have been hoping for the return of the “Dr. of Thuganomics,” character that skyrocketed John Cena’s career. According to a tweet that John Cena sent out today, we might be seeing the return of the character that propelled him to superstardom. It just might not be in the ring.

In case you didn’t know...

John Cena started his WWE career in 2002, as a generic wrestler, who claimed to have, “ruthless aggression.” He languished after his initial debut, not being able to find himself from a character standpoint. On the Halloween episode of Smackdown of that same year, Cena appeared dressed as the famed rapper, Vanilla Ice.

The next week on Smackdown, Cena officially debuted his new character. The character rapped during his promos and had a street-wise attitude, wearing a steel chain with a lock around his neck, as well as vintage sports jerseys. The Dr. of Thuganomics was born.

The heart of matter

John Cena tweeted out the following earlier today, as he is preparing to host the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards tomorrow night:

Is the Doctor of Thuganomics making his return?

You'll have to watch @Nickelodeon #KCA TOMORROW NIGHT to find out! pic.twitter.com/VWvoNomlTI — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 10, 2017

Cena has already been slimed on the Kids’ Choice Awards. He now prepares to host the awards ceremony for the first time, and he’s sure to have many more surprises in store than this.

What’s next?

John Cena will host the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards tomorrow night on Nickelodeon at 8pm EST, 7pm CST.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It seems like John Cena is responsible for so many instances of getting wrestling fans’ hopes up just to see them crumble and fall. This tweet is just another such instance of that behaviour. His duty as host of the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards serves as another reminder of Cena setting up his life after WWE.

Over the years, Cena has hosted the 2008 Australian Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, the 2016 ESPN ESPY awards, an episode of Saturday Night Live, as well as co-hosting several episodes of the Today Show on NBC.

Regardless of the fact that this isn’t happening in a wrestling ring, it will still be enjoyable to see Cena return to the character that launched his career to the place he is today. This is likely just an attempt to get wrestling fans that wouldn’t watch the awards show normally to tune in.

We hope to have footage of this, and any other surprises Cena might have in store for this hosting gig.