WWE Rumors: John Cena to get a new moniker from Vince McMahon

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 1.01K // 28 Dec 2018, 12:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

John Cena has a brand new character now

What's the story?

We know that John Cena is back in the thick of things once again, with his appearance in WWE Live Events. He may be working with a brand new gimmick, going forward.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter states and Cageside Seats confirms that John Cena will be referred to as the 'Greatest Of All Time'. We already saw a glimpse of this, on RAW.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena returned to challenge Baron Corbin at Madison Square Garden, when Braun Strowman could not compete. He was introduced by Vince McMahon who made it a point to mention that he'd had more MSG moments than legends such as Hulk Hogan and Bruno Sammartino.

Cena makes his return to WWE television this week. Unfortunately, his latest stint in WWE will be a short lived one. He will even miss the Royal Rumble, owing to his existing Hollywood commitments.

The heart of the matter

John Cena certainly deserves to be in the conversation for the greatest of all time, with 16 World Championships to his name, a feat only matched by Ric Flair. Despite all his Hollywood commitments, Cena is a true blue WWE superstar who makes sure to mention his WWE connections in all his media appearances.

Vince McMahon alluded to the fact that John Cena was the 'Greatest of All Time' on RAW, when he dressed up as Santa Claus. He also made a mention of him being among the all time greats, in the video linked below. It will be interesting to see how this storyline develops over the following weeks.

Vince was at WWE MSG last night as was a certain John Cena. Friend sent me this as he was visiting NYC. Amazing. #wwe #johhcena #MSG pic.twitter.com/oRM2ScJxdj — Pearson Broadwater (@PearsonBroadwa1) December 27, 2018

What's next?

John Cena's return to TV should be very interesting indeed. Could he be responsible for pumping the ratings up after the dismal viewership RAW experienced this week? We will find out very soon.

Do you think Cena is the greatest WWE superstar of all time? Let us know in the comments.

Advertisement