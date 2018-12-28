×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: John Cena to get a new moniker from Vince McMahon

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
News
1.01K   //    28 Dec 2018, 12:22 IST

John Cena has a brand new character now
John Cena has a brand new character now

What's the story?

We know that John Cena is back in the thick of things once again, with his appearance in WWE Live Events. He may be working with a brand new gimmick, going forward.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter states and Cageside Seats confirms that John Cena will be referred to as the 'Greatest Of All Time'. We already saw a glimpse of this, on RAW.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena returned to challenge Baron Corbin at Madison Square Garden, when Braun Strowman could not compete. He was introduced by Vince McMahon who made it a point to mention that he'd had more MSG moments than legends such as Hulk Hogan and Bruno Sammartino.

Cena makes his return to WWE television this week. Unfortunately, his latest stint in WWE will be a short lived one. He will even miss the Royal Rumble, owing to his existing Hollywood commitments.

The heart of the matter

John Cena certainly deserves to be in the conversation for the greatest of all time, with 16 World Championships to his name, a feat only matched by Ric Flair. Despite all his Hollywood commitments, Cena is a true blue WWE superstar who makes sure to mention his WWE connections in all his media appearances.

Vince McMahon alluded to the fact that John Cena was the 'Greatest of All Time' on RAW, when he dressed up as Santa Claus. He also made a mention of him being among the all time greats, in the video linked below. It will be interesting to see how this storyline develops over the following weeks.


What's next?

John Cena's return to TV should be very interesting indeed. Could he be responsible for pumping the ratings up after the dismal viewership RAW experienced this week? We will find out very soon.

Do you think Cena is the greatest WWE superstar of all time? Let us know in the comments.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw John Cena
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
5 Biggest reasons why John Cena is returning to WWE
RELATED STORY
3 possible WWE road maps for John Cena
RELATED STORY
5 possible opponents for John Cena in 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE News: John Cena officially makes his big WWE return...
RELATED STORY
5 things we wanted to hear from Vince McMahon but didn’t get
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars Vince McMahon should interact with on RAW
RELATED STORY
5 Backstage rumors which Vince McMahon and the WWE should...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: John Cena's return announced on WWE RAW
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon reportedly worked everyone with...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bully Ray reveals why Vince McMahon won't want...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us