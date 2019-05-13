×
WWE Rumors: Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose in-ring comeback details possibly revealed

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
13 May 2019, 01:33 IST

Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley is riding a high after shockingly quitting WWE
Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley is riding a high after shockingly quitting WWE

What’s the story?

Per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley will likely make his in-ring return to the professional wrestling business once the movie “Cagefighter” is completed.

As noted, after parting ways with the WWE, Moxley has made waves owing to the role he has bagged in an MMA-themed action movie titled Cagefighter.

In case you didn’t know…

The movie in which Dean Ambrose is set to be featured – Cagefighter – stars MMA fighter and actor Josh Herdman, Gina Gershon, Michelle Ryan, Jason Maza, and Michael Jai White.

Besides, MMA icons such as Georges St. Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Gustafsson will also appear in the movie.

The heart of the matter

On that note, the pro wrestling community has lately been abuzz with rumors regarding the possible timeline of Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley’s return to in-ring professional wrestling competition.

Addressing the same, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter now notes that Moxley is presently busy working in the Cagefighter movie – with the said movie still being in the pre-production stage.

Furthermore, it’s being noted that once the Cagefighter movie is completed; Moxley will start performing for other professional wrestling organizations.

Moreover, as of this time, additional details on Moxley’s role in Cagefighter are yet to be revealed. However, the movie’s premise seems to have caught the attention of pro wrestling fans worldwide.

The plot of Cagefighter is about a highly successful Mixed Martial Arts fighter who loses in a heavily-hyped fight to a pro wrestler who is making his crossover MMA debut.

What’s next?

Fans can expect further details with regard to Dean Ambrose/Jon Moxley’s future ventures, to be revealed in the days to come.

What are your thoughts on Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley working in Cagefighter? Which promotion would you like him to wrestle for? Sound off! 

Tags:
The Shield WWE Dean Ambrose Georges St. Pierre
