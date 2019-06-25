WWE Rumors: Kevin Owens possibly looking at big push coming soon

Kevin Owens

What's the story?

It seems Kevin Owens is rarely too far away from the main event scene or a championship, no matter what brand he's presently on. Now, it looks like he's getting himself another shot at Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship very soon, according to Dave Meltzer and Wrestling Observer Radio. (h/t to Wrestling Edge)

In case you didn't know...

Kevin Owens has been a force to be reckoned with ever since he entered the WWE system. He won the NXT championship literally two months to the day after his debut in the company and hasn't looked back since. In October of 2018, Owens suffered injuries to his knees that required surgery, putting him out of action until February the next year. Upon his return, he was immediately thrust into the Kofi Kingston/Daniel Bryan storyline and had matches for the WWE Championship both before and after Kingston won the belt at WrestleMania 35.

Since then, he's been involved in a feud with Kofi's teammates The New Day along with his longtime ally Sami Zayn. The two won a tag team match against The New Day at last night's Stomping Grounds PPV, when Owens pinned Xavier Woods in a very exciting match.

The heart of the matter

Now that Owens has some momentum following that win, it's just a question of what he does next. According to Meltzer, it's looking like he's going to be once again competing for Kingston's WWE Championship.

According to the reporter, Owens is being advertised as part of a Triple Threat WWE Championship match along with Kingston and Dolph Ziggler at the next PPV. Of course, this hasn't been officially confirmed (and probably won't until this Tuesday's Smackdown Live at the earliest) and, as usual, all cards are subject to change even when they are. But, if this holds up, it places Owens once again in the title picture.

Considering anything can happen in a Triple Threat Match - and since Dolph's future in the company isn't exactly set in stone - there's always a chance Owens walks out with a world championship once again.

What's next?

So far, Owens hasn't made a peep on social media since he and Zayn's win at Stomping Grounds (outside of plugging a podcast appearance he's on). The next PPV is Extreme Rules but what's interesting is where the PPV after that, SummerSlam, is being held: Toronto, ON in Owens's home country of Canada.

Having one of their countrymen come into a major event as WWE Champion could certainly sell a lot of tickets in the Great White North.