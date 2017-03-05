WWE Rumors: Kurt Angle appearing at Fastlane?

The Olympic Gold Medalist has arrived in Milwaukee. Will he be seen at tonight's pay-per-view?

Could we see Kurt Angle announced as the new General Manager for Monday Night Raw

A wrestling fan on Reddit (Squared Circle) claimed to have spotted WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle at the General Mitchell International Airport; an airport five miles south of downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Reddit user’s account theee_tOECUTTEr, claims he spotted the Olympic Gold Medalist at the airport while he was on the job as a custodian. This could indicate that Angle will make an appearance at the Fastlane pay-per-view tonight which will hail from the Bradley Center in Milwaukee.

There has been built up animosity between Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon and Raw General Manager Mick Foley which could indicate a potential firing of Foley and a hiring of Angle as the new General Manager for Monday Night Raw.

Another interesting fact is that every year since Fastlane’s inception there has been a big segment that hypes up a future angle or match. Sting confronted Triple H face-to-face and made their WrestleMania 31 match official at the 2015 Fastlane show and The New Day had a confrontation with The League of Nations during Edge and Christian’s interview show “The Cutting Edge Peep Show” at the 2016 Fastlane Show, which lead to their match at WrestleMania 32.

This coupled with the alleged spotting of Angle in Milwaukee all but confirms a big segment tonight that may involve Angle returning to WWE programming for the first time in 11 years.

Will Angle officially replace Foley as the General Manager tonight or the WWE wait until tomorrow’s episode of Monday Night Raw for the big reveal?

Tune into Fastlane tonight and Monday Night Raw tomorrow to find out.