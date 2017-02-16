WWE Rumors: Kurt Angle to wrestle for WWE in the near future

Angle still has to pass the medical tests and a physical but he is likely to be back sooner rather than later.

When will we see him back in the ring?

What’s the story?

According to a report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are plans for Kurt Angle to do at least some wrestling in the near future for WWE. The report also adds that Angle still has to pass the medical tests and a physical but he is likely to be used on a very limited basis.

In case you didn’t know…

Kurt Angle has been wrestling quite a lot as an independent wrestler, although he is not associated with any major promotion at the moment. After he left TNA in March, he faced off against former WWE associate Rey Mysterio at URFight, which was a promotional fight.

Angle has also wrestled Cody Rhodes for Northeast Wrestling and Zack Sabre Jr. for Revolution Pro Wrestling. Last Sunday, at the WCPW True Destiny show, he took on Alberto Del Rio where he defeated El Patron via submission with the ankle lock.

The heart of the matter

In the last few months, there has been a lot of speculation suggesting that Kurt Angle will return to WWE in some capacity. It was later made clear that he would be inducted into the Hall Of Fame on the eve of WrestleMania 33. However, rumours have still persisted that he will replace Mick Foley as RAW GM.

According to Angle himself, he is not quite done with wrestling, irrespective of whether he works with the WWE or not. He also mentioned last week that he would like to wrestle AJ Styles one last time. And now, it looks like even the WWE have plans for the Olympic champion to wrestle in the near future.

What’s next?

It was rumoured that Kurt Angle would be making an entry into the Royal Rumble match this year. However, it was not to be and a match at the Show of the Shows in April also looks pretty much out of the picture at present. We have to wait and watch as to how the WWE is planning to re-introduce Angle back in the ring.

Sportskeeda’s take

Angle definitely still has the moves as was pretty evident from his match against Del Rio. He can still do stuff he is known for. The personal issues that derailed Angle’s last WWE run also seem to have been sorted.

However, it will all depend on what the former champion is offered and whether or not he is willing to accept it. We, the fans of professional wrestling, can only hope to see him back in the ring at WWE someday.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com