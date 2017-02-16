WWE Rumors: Kurt Angle will be inducted into the Hall Of Fame by John Cena

Angle had previously revealed that he would want either Cena, The Undertaker or Stone Cold to induct him.

Angle and Cena have had a great rivalry in the past

It is a well-known fact that Kurt Angle will be inducted as a part of the WWE Hall Of Fame Class of 2017 on the eve of WrestleMania 33 in Orlando. Now, according to Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE Legend Jim Ross has written that he has been hearing that Angle will be inducted into the Hall Of Fame by none other than John Cena.

Previously, in a Q&A session on his official Facebook fan page, Kurt Angle revealed the three people he would like to induct him into the Hall Of Fame. He hoped it would be either The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin or John Cena who will be doing the honours.

John Cena has made a profound impact on Kurt Angle’s career in professional wrestling and vice versa.

In fact, Angle is the wrestler who was most important to the early development of the now 16-time world champion. One might recall that Cena made his debut when he answered an open challenge by the former Olympian on SmackDown.

Over the course of years, Cena had gradually climbed up the ranks to become WWE Champion and was drafted to the RAW brand. It was then that the two had an epic war over WWE’s top prize. The leader of the “Cenation” was given his first main event exposure on the flagship show by none other than Angle.

Moreover, Cena’s signature manoeuvre, the STF, was in actuality, created just so he could defend his title in a submission-only match against Angle, who was known at the time for being a submission expert.

Angle, of course, will be inducted into the Hall Of Fame on March 31st along with other legendary wrestlers. It is rumoured that he will also soon be back in WWE in some capacity. He could also be back in the ring, to wrestle one last time in the near future.

Kurt Angle being inducted into the Hall Of Fame has excited all professional wrestling fans. And, if John Cena gets to do the honours, it will be an even more memorable evening.

Hall Of Famers have traditionally had a lot of say in who gets to induct them. It now remains to be seen whether Cena indeed gets the opportunity or someone else is called upon.