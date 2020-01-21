WWE Rumors: Lars Sullivan injury return update

Lars Sullivan suffered a knee injury in June 2019

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp is reporting that Lars Sullivan’s recovery from a knee injury “started slower than anticipated”.

The WWE Superstar last competed in a match in June 2019 on an episode of RAW when he defeated Lucha House Party members Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik in a 3-on-1 handicap encounter.

It emerged in the week following the show that “The Freak” had suffered a serious knee injury, ruling him out for the next year.

Writing on Fightful Select, Sapp confirmed that WWE originally expected him to miss around 12 months. However, after previously suffering from a similar injury, Sullivan was hopeful that he would be back in less time.

“Lars Sullivan's knee recovery started to recover a lot slower than anticipated. WWE always had him marked down to miss a full year, but he was of the belief he'd be back sooner, having recovered from a knee injury prior.”

Lars Sullivan’s WWE run in 2019

Few WWE personalities had a more eventful 2019 than Lars Sullivan, despite the former NXT Superstar only competing in two televised matches.

The year began with suggestions that Sullivan was going to face John Cena at WrestleMania 35, but he reportedly suffered an anxiety attack before his RAW debut, forcing WWE to delay his main-roster call-up.

During this time, it was revealed that Sullivan had posted dozens of derogatory comments about various WWE Superstars on a bodybuilding forum before he signed with WWE in 2013.

After five months of video packages, the 31-year-old finally made his first main-roster appearance on RAW following WrestleMania 35. He then began to target WWE veterans, including Kurt Angle, The Hardy Boyz and R-Truth, before getting involved in a rivalry with Lucha House Party.

Sullivan kept a low-profile after his June 2019 injury, but he made headlines again in late December when adult films containing him were discovered on the internet.