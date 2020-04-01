WWE Rumors - Last-minute changes to storylines have been written up backstage

WWE preparing for an uncertain future and that has led to a few last-minute changes.

The period after WrestleMania is going to be a challenge for the company.

Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Paul Heyman

WrestleMania 36 will air this weekend and the company have already finished taping both nights of the big event.

While WWE has seemingly wrapped up the filming of the show, the officials also have an eye on the future amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

As revealed by Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue in his new YouTube video, the company has written up a few last-minute changes for storylines after WrestleMania 36.

Due to the ongoing lockdown, WWE does not have access to their entire writing team and changes have been made accordingly.

While we are unlikely to see massive changes, WWE is making sure they pre-tape shows for after WrestleMania as the talents will be given a much-break. Tom also revealed that most WrestleMania matches will pan out as he expects, with a few minor changes to suit the situation after the show.

Colohue noted that the company has pre-taped a lot of content for the weeks to come and the talent can stay safe at home until the pandemic is brought under control.

Tom noted the following:

Moving on, there are a couple of last-minute changes to storylines that have been written up, now that they have been planning for post WrestleMania, now that we know they are going to be in a contained setting, and there is a lot of pre-recording going on, they don't access to all of their writing team on site, even though they can still contact them.

They are making a few last-minute changes to storylines to better suit the area they find themselves in. We are unlikely to see big sweeping changes carve a whole story on its head. I still have confidence that certain people are going to win at WrestleMania and certain people are going to lose at WrestleMania, but when it comes to after that, there will be a period of a break because there is a reason they are pre-filming everything they can so that everyone can go home for a little while.

WrestleMania will air on April 4th and 5th from the WWE Performance Center and as of this writing, the company has not revealed the lineup for both nights.

The company is expected to continue to air all upcoming shows from the Performance Center after WrestleMania and the trend may last until the lockdown is lifted and normalcy is restored.

For any quotes used from the video, please credit Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue and embed the video in the article.