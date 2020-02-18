WWE Rumors - Late, great Superstar finally going into the Hall of Fame this year

W WE Hall of Fame 2020.

As revealed by Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Davey Boy Smith - popularly known as The British Bulldog - will finally be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

In addition to the late, great British Bulldog, Batista, nWo, The Bella Twins and Jushin 'Thunder' Liger are also set to be a part of the Class of 2020.

Meltzer revealed the following:

So, these, obviously they have announced Batista and the nWo, I don’t know if this is the rest of the Hall of Fame but these are confirmed. The Bella Twins, people know about that, it was out last week along with Jushin Liger. And the other one is Davey Boy Smith.

So Davey Boy Smith will be going into the Hall of Fame. This is, it’s been pushed, the family has pushed that one for years and years and years and years, so this is the year he’s going in. So I guess that’s the main thing there.

Davey Boy Smith is inarguably the greatest British export to have ever competed inside the WWE ring, whose induction has been long overdue.

Every wrestling fan, young and old, would be familiar with the monstrous pop he got when he beat Bret Hart for the Intercontinental Championship in the SummerSlam main event of 1992. 80,000 rambunctious fans were on their feet inside the Wembley stadium in London as Smith pinned his real-life brother-in-law to become the new Intercontinental Champion.

During his career that spanned over 20 years, Smith was a sough-after name in various promotions across Japan and the United States. He made a name for himself as one-half of the British Bulldogs with Dynamite Kid, before breaking out as a singles Superstar.

He may have never won the world title during his three separate stints with the WWE, however, his impact on British wrestling scene and on the talents that emerged in the years to come are just some of the influential factors that warrant his induction.

Davey Boy Smith passed away in 2002 at the age of 39 after suffering a sudden heart attack, and ever since his untimely demise, fans have been clamouring for him to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame every year. Better late than ever.