WWE Rumors - Latest details on Superstar who refused to compete in match and walked out

Taynara Conti reportedly walked out of WWE

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp has provided an update on Taynara Conti after previously reporting that the Brazilian Superstar had walked out of WWE in mid-January following a disagreement.

Writing in the Fightful Wrestling Weekly, Sapp noted that Conti was training at a local gym in Florida, where WWE’s Performance Center is located, towards the end of January, while he also confirmed that the former Mae Young Classic entrant refused to compete in a match on NXT.

“Conti had refused to work a battle royal on NXT TV in the middle of January and would subsequently leave. She was still in Florida at the very least towards the end of the month, taking in some jiu jitsu training at a local gym.”

The Battle Royal in question, which took place on the January 15 episode of NXT, saw Bianca Belair outlast 17 other women to set up an NXT Women’s Championship match against Rhea Ripley at NXT TakeOver: Portland.

Almost the entire women’s division from NXT were involved in the match, including lesser-known names such as Indi Hartwell and Jessi Kamea, but Conti did not make an appearance.

Is Taynara Conti leaving WWE?

Taynara Conti's husband, Jorge Conti, told MMA writer Matheus Costa last week that she is still contracted to WWE, despite the recent reports about her status with the company.

Sean Ross Sapp also reported that Conti’s locker has been cleared out at the Performance Center, while some people believe her disagreement with WWE is financially motivated.

It is worth noting that Conti has removed references to WWE and NXT from her social media profiles.

