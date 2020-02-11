WWE Rumors - Legend to return soon after long-term injury layoff?

Jeff Hardy has been out of action for a long time due to an injury that happened in April 2019 but it seems that he could be ready to return to the ring soon.

According to PWInsider, Hardy should return to the Performance Center next week to be assessed regarding a return to the ring after his leg injury that happened early last year.

The report further states that unlike his brother Matt, whose contract expires in March, Jeff's contract will be extended as he has been out for a long time due to injury.

Jeff's last match on WWE television was back on April 9 on the SmackDown after WrestleMania 35, where he and his brother Matt won the SmackDown Tag Team titles from The Usos.

The WWE legend will also be facing a court date after he was arrested for driving while impaired some time last year. This is what PWInsider revealed about his next court date.

Hardy is also slated for a 4/6 court date in North Carolina due to his DWI arrest back in October 2019.

It seems that Jeff Hardy will be with WWE for a few more months, but we aren't quite sure if he will be offered a new contract or if he will sign one if WWE do give him a new deal. But, it's quite certain that his brother Matt will be leaving the company next month, as he has been teasing a potential move to AEW to become the leader of The Dark Order.