WWE Rumors - Latest update on Matt Hardy's contract status

Matt Hardy returned to RAW this week, where he confronted Randy Orton

WWE legend Matt Hardy's future has been up in the air for quite a while now, with his contract set to expire soon. PWInsider is now reporting that Hardy's contract is set to expire on March 1, 2020. He has reportedly had contract negotiations with the company, but there has been no progress as of yet.

While Matt Hardy has continued discussions with WWE, his contract is currently slasted to still expire on 3/1 and there have been no changes in his status beyond that.

Hardy has been teasing a switch to AEW to become the leader of The Dark Order faction in the promotion and be the 'Exalted One'. In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Hardy further teased that rumor, by shouting "I am Exa" and ending with "exhausted" rather than "Exalted".

This episode of Free The Delete was added just hours before this week's RAW, where it further teased him leaving the company and going in an entirely new direction.

You can check it out below:

Matt appeared on the 10th February edition of WWE RAW, where he confronted Randy Orton, who was to reveal the reason behind him attacking Edge on the RAW after Royal Rumble.

Hardy said that he and Edge had a great rivalry and that the two hated each other. He then went on to ask Orton why he assaulted Edge, for which Hardy got an RKO and then a con-chair-to, similar to what happened to The Rated-R Superstar.

That is a great way for WWE to write Hardy off television, and that may very well have been Hardy's final appearance on RAW before his contract expires next month.