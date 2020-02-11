WWE offers new update on Edge's health

Edge was attacked by Randy Orton on RAW

WWE Hall of Famer, Edge, made a surprising return at this year's Royal Rumble, and appeared on RAW the next day. He was brutally attacked by his one-time tag team partner Randy Orton, which resulted in him being admitted to a medical facility.

WWE offered an update on Edge's health ahead of this week's WWE RAW:

WWE reached out to Beth Phoenix last Wednesday at Full Sail and she offered no update at that time. When reached, a family spokesperson said, "Adam continues to recover at home but for now the family respectfully declines any further comment. They ask for everyone to please respect their privacy at this time. On behalf of the WWE Universe, WWE.com sends their best wishes to Edge.

Many expected Edge to return to WWE this week, but it's quite certain that he will appear soon, to continue the feud between the two, on the Road to WrestleMania. Orton did not offer an explanation to his attack last week on RAW.

WWE are currently focusing on setting up matches for this month's Super ShowDown PPV that will take place on February 27 in Saudi Arabia.