Buddy Murphy cried due to the retirement of a former WWE Champion

Buddy Murphy was part of a conference call recently, during which, the RAW Superstar was asked a host of questions about the WWE and his rise in the company.

Alistair McGeorge of Metro.co.uk asked Murphy about Edge's return at the Royal Rumble and how he felt when he saw the Rated-R Superstar wrestle again after 9 long years.

Just like the rest of us, Murphy enjoyed the moment as he was also one of the many fans who witnessed Edge announce his retirement in 2011 due to a neck injury.

Murphy was in tears when he watched the WWE Hall of Famer hang up his boots on TV years ago and he is glad that the 11-time WWE Champion is back doing what he does best.

The RAW Tag Team Champion, however, also stayed true to his on-screen character and revealed that he relished kneeing Edge in the face at the Royal Rumble.

While Murphy didn't enter the Rumble, he, along with the Authors of Pain, did accompany Seth Rollins who entered the match at the 30th spot. The heel faction attacked the Superstars in the ring and one of the spots included Murphy taking Edge out with a knee strike. For the talented Australian Superstar, a childhood dream was fulfilled at the very moment.

It was an awesome man. I remember when he retired on TV and I was a fan back then and I remember bawling my eyes out because of how tragic and how unexpected it was. But I'm not going to lie, I did enjoy come out at #30, pulling him out and kneeing him in the face. The childhood dream, so to speak, was accomplished at that point

