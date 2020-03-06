WWE Rumors - Legendary Superstar told the company to let Bray Wyatt pin him

Vince McMahon and Bray Wyatt.

WrestleMania 36 is expected to feature another match between John Cena and Bray Wyatt, however this time around, the Cenation Leader will face the sinister alter ego of Wyatt.

Cena and Wyatt have crossed paths many times before, and if you'd remember, Wyatt pinned Cena in the Elimination Chamber match from 2017 to win his first WWE Championship in the company.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz, Tom revealed that John Cena himself wanted to be pinned by Wyatt in the aforementioned Chamber match for the WWE title.

Cena also pushed for a rematch to happen on the SmackDown show after the PPV, which also included AJ Styles - who was the Champion heading into Elimination Chamber. The 16-Time World Champion once again wanted to be the one who gets pinned by Wyatt.

Tom also added that John Cena is one of the many Superstars behind the scenes who truly believes in Wyatt and he would do everything in his power to help the incredibly talented SmackDown Superstar.

Here's what Tom shared on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

John Cena has gone on record a couple of times and it's been mentioned to me a couple of times, when it comes to the Elimination Chamber when Bray Wyatt initially became WWE Champion, John Cena really wanted to be pinned by Bray Wyatt. He then wanted his rematch the very next, well not the next night, sorry it was two nights because it was RAW and SmackDown which was on Tuesday at that time.

He wanted that rematch against Bray Wyatt to once again take the pin, and AJ Styles was added to that match and Luke Harper attacked Bray Wyatt before the match to really amp it up. John Cena is one person in that locker room who genuinely believes in Bray Wyatt. So I'm confident that he wanted to come back as it where to right a bit of a wrong and help rebuild Bray Wyatt. To help build Bray Wyatt.

Advertisement

The Fiend is the favourite to beat John Cena at WrestleMania 36 and the win is expected to restore some of the credibility and momentum that was lost due to the unwarranted title loss to Goldberg at Super ShowDown.