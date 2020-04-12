WWE Rumors - Legitimate backstage heat on Ronda Rousey

Rousey's recent comments have not been well-received backstage,

Is it all a work? The latest update reveals that it may not.

Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey is the biggest heel in professional wrestling at the moment and she isn't even on TV.

The former RAW Women's Champion took a big shot at pro wrestling fans during her appearance on the Wild Ride! with Steve-O podcast. Rousey said that she won't return as a full-timer for the 'ungrateful fans.'

Rousey has not stayed quiet on social media since the interview as she has continued to target the fans while terming pro wretsling to be 'fake fights'.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed on Twitter that there is some backstage heat on Ronda Rousey as her recent comments have not gone down well with the locker room.

To what I'm sure will be the surprise of nobody, Ronda Rousey's recent comments haven't gone down too well in the #WWE locker rooms. — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) April 11, 2020

Various Superstars have taken to social media and responded to Rousey's scathing remarks.

So is it all a work? It doesn't seem like it.

Dave Meltzer revealed on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that Rousey's opinions about the fans being ungrateful are genuine and not part of a storyline.

Rousey's hatred against the pro wrestling fans kicked in at Survivor Series 2018 when she took on Charlotte Flair.

The former UFC Champion was involved in a brutal post-match beatdown at the hands of Flair and the Los Angeles fans loved every bit of it as they chanted 'you deserve it.'

Meltzer noted that Rousey forayed into the world of pro wrestling with the idea that WWE fans were better than the UFC fanbase. It was all going well until that night at Survivor Series when the unfavourable crowd reaction struck a chord with Rousey and changed her mindset.

The fans turned on her that night and Rousey hasn't been the same ever since.

While Ronda Rousey isn't expected to take up a full-time schedule, she could be pushed for a big match at WrestleMania 37 at the SoFI Stadium in Los Angeles next year.

Ronda Rousey is a mainstream Superstar and the WWE will surely want to bank on her star power at WrestleMania Hollywood in 2021.

While she does have unfinished business with Becky Lynch, many top female talents have called out Rousey on social media. Nia Jax, Lana and Alexa Bliss have not shied away from expressing their displeasure.

Rousey's statements have made her a hated figure amongst the fans and the Superstars, and that can be used to weave an engaging storyline on WWE TV.

Knowing Paul Heyman's peculiar booking habit of blending reality and kayfabe, Rousey's aggressive stance towards the fans could lead to something special in the future.