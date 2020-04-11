WWE Rumors - Top Superstar may not return until WrestleMania 37 in 2021

One of the biggest Superstars in the company will not be returning anytime soon.

The Superstar will, however, possibly headline next year's WrestleMania.

Ronda Rousey's scathing message for the 'ungrateful fans' during a recent interview has attracted a lot of attention on the former RAW Women's Champion. There is one big question that has been brought up. Was it a work that could lead to her highly-anticipated return?

Dave Meltzer opened up about Ronda Rousey's WWE status and her recent comments on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer revealed that Rousey's statements were not a work and that is exactly how she feels about the fans since Survivor Series 2018, where she was beaten down by Charlotte Flair after their match. The fans in Los Angeles chanted 'you deserve it' at Rousey while the assault was happening and it rubbed Rowdy the wrong way.

Meltzer then went on to speculate about her potential return, which is expected to happen before WrestleMania 37.

Next year's Show of Shows will be a grand affair held at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. WrestleMania Hollywood, which is how the event is being marketed, is expected to draw huge numbers and WWE wants to stack the show up with the biggest possible names.

Meltzer noted that we may see Rousey back on TV for the build-up for her WrestleMania 37 match. While he hasn't heard much about her WrestleMania status, Meltzer has been told that Rousey does want to come back for at least one more match and next year's WrestleMania is the most ideal platform for her to make her comeback.

Los Angeles comes under Rowdy's home territory and her return at the 2021 event makes all the sense in the world. It was also added that Rousey will be pushed as one of the top faces of the show.

Meltzer had the following to say:

I expect her at next year's WrestleMania because it's Los Angeles. The idea is to draw this giant crowd and it's her home market and she will be heavily pushed as one of the faces of the show. I don't expect her back, I mean I haven't heard, but I don't expect her back anytime soon. I would not think that she would be back until the build for next year's WrestleMania. That's my gut on it, but no one's told me that but people there have told me that she will be back at one point for at least another match. WrestleMania does make the most sense for that.

Ronda Rousey has claimed that she will never be back on a full-time schedule. However, it's a given that we will see her compete in a marquee match.

WrestleMania Hollywood seems like the ideal spot for the absent megastar to make her impending return. Who would you like to see her go up against? Sound off in the comments.

