WWE Rumors - Lengthy world title reign planned for top Superstar

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Rumors

24 Jan 2020, 02:17 IST SHARE

WWE Universal Championship/ PC: Berkaycan

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz are back again with another stacked edition of SK's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, and on this week's episode, the experts provided a match-by-match breakdown of the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV.

The Fiend is all set to take on Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship again and Tom Colohue revealed that the company currently has no plans for Bray Wyatt to drop the championship.

The Universal Champion is earmarked for a lengthy title reign and having him lose now to Bryan would derail all the momentum. WWE and Wyatt have done a solid job in building up a unique character that stands apart from the rest and a loss would be taking a step in the wrong direction.

Colohue also added that taking the title away from Wyatt would create more problems as the company will be hard-pressed to find ways to use the talented Superstar on the road to WrestleMania.

Here's what Tom had to say on the latest Dropkick DiSKussions episode:

No, unfortunately, I do not, and in many ways, fortunately, I do not. Everything I’m hearing is that Bray Wyatt is planned to have a long title reign. Now, he’s had it since October, so it will be fairly long if he goes till WrestleMania, but he will be cutting short at the Royal Rumble and if he loses now, what on earth are they going to do with him in the next couple of months? The second that the Fiend loses, all the momentum is gone, you can at least save it till WrestleMania.

WWE has been often been accused of having way too many transitional Champions that never held the title for way too long. However, Wyatt is an exception, and so is Becky Lynch at the moment. While we don't know what WWE has in store for The Man, The Fiend's reign isn't about to end anytime soon and that's a great sign of the things to come.