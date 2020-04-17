WWE Rumors - Locker room leaders under pressure from Superstars backstage

The Superstars need the help of the locker room leaders to execute a long-standing proposal.

There is a small movement backstage that's pushing for this to happen.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

The WWE mass release has shifted the spotlight back on the unrelenting nature of the professional wrestling business in these testing times.

The coronavirus pandemic forced WWE management to release a surprisingly large number of talents while also furloughing various backstage producers and staff members.

The reactions backstage, as we had reported, have been disconcerting as the people are not happy with the situation.

It's in times like these that the calls of having a wrestlers' union grow louder and it's as relevant as ever in aftermath of the WWE mass exodus.

On the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz spoke about the possibility of the formation of a wrestlers' union which could empower independent contractors.

Tom Colohue revealed that there have been people backstage who have tried to pressurize the locker room leaders to look into the possibility of setting up a wrestlers' union.

While Tom didn't reveal the names of the locker room leaders, there are a few obvious names such as Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, if we name a few, who are considered to be the leading figures backstage.

Tom stated that there are wrestlers who have asked these indispensable people from the company to help them out. There is a small movement of wrestlers who want to get a union in place and they would need the support of the locker room leaders to get it off the ground.

Tom explained:

I do know that there has been a little bit of pressure on certain locker room leaders to look into this. I'm not to name names. I think everyone knows who the locker room leaders are in the WWE but there are talent who have been with the company for a while who are looking at those indispensable people, people who are not going to be fired under any circumstances and they are saying to them, 'You need to help us.' I know there is at least a small movement in wrestling to make this happen, whether or not those locker room leaders will listen? We'll have to wait and see but someone has to be very brave is this has to get off the ground.

The topic of a wrestlers union is a tricky one to discuss as WWE's way of doing business wouldn't give the locker room leaders the freedom to truly stand up for all the talents.

As Tom said, someone would have to be really brave but will that happen? Could we see a union being formed? What are your thoughts about the same? Let us know in the comments section

