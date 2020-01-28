WWE Rumors- Major backstage news on Andrade's career and future after suspension

As reported first by Pro Wrestling Sheet, Andrade has been suspended for 30 days for his first wellness policy violation in the WWE.

Sources tell us Andrade – real name Manuel Oropeza – was told of the suspension this morning. It’s unclear what substance he tested positive for at this time.

PWInsider released an exclusive report in which they confirmed that Andrade will be heading back to Mexico immediately.

The report also states that the original plan was to book Humberto Carrillo in a new angle on RAW, however, the suspension led to a major change of plan backstage.

Carrillo faced Andrade in a United States title rematch from Royal Rumble and the bout ended in a DQ due to Zelina Vega interference.

Andrade was booked in a post-match beatdown angle in which Humberto slammed his rival headfirst into the concrete floor with a Hammerlock DDT.

This angle was booked to write Andrade off TV as he is set to be sidelined for a month.

Zelina Vega is also expected to be out along with Andrade, however, the company is yet to make a final decision on her status.

The suspension comes at the most inopportune moment for Andrade, who was just beginning to cement himself as a major player on RAW as the United States Champion.

As reported by Dave Meltzer, Andrade is one of Paul Heyman's projects and the feud with Humberto Carrillo was originally intended to be a long-term storyline.

Thankfully for El Idolo, it's his first strike and he should not suffer any negative consequences this time around. Robert Roode, who was also suspended for a month recently, returned to TV and was slotted right back into the King Corbin/Roman Reigns angle.

Similarly, we expect Andrade to be back at the end of February to resume his storyline with Humberto Carrillo.