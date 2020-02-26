WWE Rumors - Major backstage uncertainty over the Universal title's future

Bray Wyatt/ Universal Championship belt

The plans for WrestleMania are usually set in stone well in advance, however, the WWE creative team is still not sure about various matches with regards to this year's edition.

On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Bubba Ray Dudley revealed some interesting backstage information about the SmackDown matches that could be featured on the WrestleMania card.

The WWE Hall of Famer has heard rumblings within the company and according to him, nothing's been confirmed on the blue side of things. Many matches are reportedly in 'a state of flux', including the Universal Championship bout.

He explained:

I’ve heard rumblings within the WWE. Nothing is set in stone on the SmackDown side of WrestleMania. When it comes to the Universal Championship for WrestleMania, a lot of matches are in a ‘state of flux.’ I think we only have two definitive matches so far set, you know, Brock [Lesnar] and Drew McIntyre plus Charlotte [Flair] and Rhea [Ripley], everything else is up for grabs.” H/t Credit: SEScoops

Roman Reigns was tipped to be the frontrunner to face The Fiend at WrestleMania 36 for the Universal Championship. However, The Fiend will first defend the title against Goldberg at Super ShowDown and latest reports coming from the WWE indicate that the company may be considering changing the originally planned match, which was to have Reigns take on Wyatt.

Bubba Ray Dudley also added that it may be the right time for the WWE to get Roman Reigns back into the title picture. However, will that happen on the road to WrestleMania?

The uncertainty surrounding the Universal title's immediate future isn't necessarily a bad thing. Despite getting favourable reactions ever since returning from his successful battle against Leukemia, Roman Reigns is still a risky option for The Fiend. The fans are behind Bray Wyatt's project and they could potentially turn on The Big Dog again if he is pushed to beat The Fiend.

Roman Reigns vs. The Fiend is still the easiest and most predictable match to book from the WWE's point of view, however, the fact that the company officials are trying to generate some ambiguity is good for the product.

