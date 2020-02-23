WWE Rumors - WrestleMania 36 plans for Roman Reigns and John Cena might have changed; more SmackDown matches to be possibly altered

Which BIG matches have been changed for WrestleMania 36? (Pic Source: WWE)

With WrestleMania 36 a little over a month away, a lot of things have started to fall in place. In a recent report, Dave Meltzer of the WON said that matches had been put in place, with The Fiend vs Roman Reigns being a lock for The Showcase of the Immortals.

In the last report, this was how the rumored WrestleMania 36 card was going to look:

Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Universal Championship) Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (NXT Women's Championship) Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler (RAW Women's Championship) Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship) Bayley vs. Naomi (WWE SmackDown Women's Championship) Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo (WWE United States Championship) Edge vs. Randy Orton John Cena vs. Elias The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles Women's Tag Team Championship match Women's Battle Royal Men's Battle Royal

Now things might have changed though. Meltzer is reporting that both The Fiend vs Roman Reigns as well as John Cena vs Elias have been changed. He said:

"The only two matches that I have written about that have changed and I don't know if it's a 100% changed but I was pretty much told that they have changed is Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns & John Cena and Elias. But I believe there's about 5 or 6 matches that have changed but the other ones are matches I hadn't reported yet anyway."

Meltzer speculated that Lacey Evans could replace Naomi and take on Bayley at WrestleMania 36. He also stated that most of the changes could happen on the SmackDown side of things.

"I would say every match on the SmackDown side is either going to change or is in danger of changing. I don't think that there's one that's solid anymore, as far as the Mania thing goes. I first heard that you know like SmackDown...like everything is up in the air on SmackDown and then I heard the same thing from several other people. I don't have a new card but I do know like those 2 matches I mentioned are off or at right now, look like they're off."

Meltzer is still unclear on who Bray Wyatt or John Cena could face and it'll be interesting to see what transpires between now and WrestleMania 36. Hopefully, all will be revealed in the coming months.