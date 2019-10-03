WWE Rumors: Major backstage update on Finn Balor's main roster future following return to NXT, contract details revealed

Finn Balor

The 'Wednesday Night Wars' have officially begun and both AEW and NXT packed powerful punches to start the journey.

While AEW Dynamite's first episode was stellar, loyal NXT fans would likely agree that the Black and Yellow Brand produced one of its best shows ever. If a spectacular match between NXT Champion Matt Riddle wasn't enough, the bout was followed by Finn Balor making a surprise return to NXT.

The former Universal Champion has proclaimed: 'I am NXT,' making it clear that he has returned to where things all started for him. Moreover, he is there to stay. Although Balor's NXT return makes most fans happy, the move has led to speculation regarding what the future holds for the former NXT Champion. Some wonder if Balor will continue as part of the main roster, as well.

Finn Balor to remain in NXT

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Balor will be part of NXT full-time now, and will not be appearing on RAW or SmackDown. He also added that there will likely be no alterations to Balor's current contract. Balor will reportedly continue to get paid as a main roster Superstar while working a lighter schedule for NXT.

It is safe to assume that Balor has struck gold. Not only has he finally returned to the brand he considers home, but will also be the highest paid star in NXT. Meltzer further speculated that the former Intercontinental Champion may be paid roughly four times more than the average NXT Superstar.

It can be concluded that much like Tyler Breeze and Fandango, Finn Balor has returned to NXT for the foreseeable future.

