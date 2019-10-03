WWE Rumor Roundup: Company rejects former Superstar's appeal to return, Roster members refuse to work with former World Champion- 2nd October 2019

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 3.44K // 03 Oct 2019, 00:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns vs The Rock?

Welcome to another edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, where we will take a look at the most interesting stories of today.

From WWE refusing a former Superstar to return, to Brock Lesnar's future plans, we have some great scoops in store for you:

#6. WWE do not want Vickie Guerrero back in a permanent role

Former SmackDown General Manager Vickie Guerrero has become the latest entrant in the world of wrestling podcasts. The wife of late Eddie Guerrero has entertained the fans in multiple roles which included being a manager to Superstars such as Dolph Ziggler and Edge, as well as a competitor inside the ring.

Vickie took leave from the company in 2014 and has stated that she had informed the company of her decision well in advance as she felt it would be better to leave on her own terms instead of getting fired by WWE.

In her podcast, Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show, she revealed that she had wanted to come back to WWE in a permanent role but unfortunately the company was not keen on the idea:

“I wanted to leave my doors open because it was important for me to do that. It’s such a surreal thing because I keep going back, and I’ve asked WWE if I can go back [permanently] and they told me ‘no’. I’m just going to keep my doors open and if they ever ask me [to return], yeah, I would do it in a heartbeat because I miss the ring all the time. I don’t miss the politics, but I miss the ring.”

( H/T Credit: SportsKeeda)

#5. Superstars refuse to work with Hulk Hogan

Advertisement

Hulk Hogan was surrounded in controversy due to some controversial comments made by The Hulkster. Even though Hogan has returned to WWE, Tom Colohue has reported that there are a lot of Superstars who don't want to work with the legend.

To my knowledge, there are still multiple roster members who are unhappy with the continued use of Hulk Hogan in the #WWE.



More than one have openly refused to work with him and that has largely been respected. We could see more names refusing a Saudi Arabia appearance. #Raw — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) October 1, 2019

1 / 4 NEXT