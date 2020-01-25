WWE Rumors- Major Edge update ahead of Royal Rumble (Spoiler)

25 Jan 2020

Edge is an 11-time WWE World Champion

It is being reported by Wrestling News Co’s Paul Davis that Edge is scheduled to be in Houston, Texas for the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble and he is likely to be among the surprise entrants in the men’s Rumble match.

The WWE Hall of Famer has repeatedly denied reports that he is preparing to make his in-ring comeback after nine years, but that has not stopped speculation about his possible return at the Rumble.

Davis is reporting that two sources have confirmed that Edge will be in Houston on January 26, and the 11-time WWE World Champion is expected to wrestle a similar part-time schedule to Brock Lesnar when he returns.

"As previously noted, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer was the first to report a few months ago that Edge signed a new multi-year deal with WWE. People I spoke with are under the belief that Edge will be wrestling a limited schedule, similar to Brock Lesnar."

What has Edge said about returning?

Edge was forced to retire from in-ring competition in 2011 due to spinal stenosis and it looked for several years as though he would never return to a WWE ring.

However, after he surprisingly hit Elias with a spear at SummerSlam in August 2019, the WWE legend confirmed on his podcast that he felt capable of competing in a match again, but he was unsure whether WWE’s doctors would clear him.

Speaking this week on the Pearl Jam "Live on 4 Legs" fan podcast, he commented on the recent speculation about his rumored return.

“It’s kind of funny to me, honestly. All of these rumors happening that I’ve been to Pittsburgh [where WWE's medical team is based] and I’ve been cleared to wrestle again and I’ve signed a new contract, and I have no idea where any of it came from.”

