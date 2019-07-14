WWE Rumors: Major last-minute change to be made to tonight's Extreme Rules pay per view

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 572 // 14 Jul 2019, 14:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will defend their titles in a Winners Take All mixed tag match tonight.

What's the story?

WWE could be adding more matches to tonight's Extreme Rules pay per view to aid the new Executive Directors Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman.

Heyman and Bischoff will be taking over fully as the Executive Directors after Extreme Rules and the company may be adding more matches to help the pair settle in.

In case you didn't know...

In June this year, Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff were announced as the Executive Directors of Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live respectively, which will give them creative booking powers over the two shows.

The plan, which many have speculated is a result of falling ratings and the rise of AEW has already seen a rise in more envelope-pushing content on both shows.

The heart of the matter

According to a report by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer, the extra matches could be added to tie up some loose ends in the current storylines, leaving the Executive Directors a clean slate to work with.

Though the report didn't hint what matches would be added, though a possible Intercontinental Title match between champion Finn Balor and Shinsuke Nakamura seems a likely choice.

The Kabuki Warriors, who became the number one contenders for The IIconics' Women's Tag Team titles at an event in Tokyo could also be added to the show.

What's next?

WWE Extreme Rules 2019 will take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and current features ten matches.

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston will defend his title against Samoa Joe, whilst Universal Champion Seth Rollins and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will hope to keep their titles in a Winners Take All Mixed Tag match against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans.

The Undertaker will also make a rare appearance, teaming with Roman Reigns to take on Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.