WWE Rumors: Major twist in Edge's return rumors

Edge on the verge of coming back?

Rumours of Edge returning to the ring for WWE have been going around for some time now and it looks like things are developing backstage. PWInsider have reported that the Rated-R Superstar was in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania recently – the same place as WWE's head of medical, Dr. Joseph Maroon.

Following that update, rumours have started spreading that he was there to meet the doctor and get clearance to make a return to the ring. Edge retired in 2011 following cervical spinal stenosis and made a shock return at SummerSlam this year to spear Elias at the start of the pay-per-view.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported last week that Edge returning is being discussed privately backstage.

While it is not confirmed that he will wrestle again, the idea of him wrestling again has definitely been talked about very privately, although we’re not sure if he can get clearance. Those within creative, who admittedly wouldn’t know as this would be kept super-secret, are still under the impression Edge will never be cleared to wrestle again.

However, Edge hinted on Twitter that he was not returning to the ring any time soon and that it was all rumours. Following reports that he was medically cleared and was in talks with AEW, the former WWE champion tweeted: “No I'm not and no I'm not.”

No I’m not and no I’m not. — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) October 5, 2019

Fightful Select also provided an update on the situation and said that Edge was indeed set to make a shock return. They said:

This week, Front Row Brian reported that Edge has gained clearance to work in the ring and a return was set. Despite Edge posting a tweet denying the news, there was speculation, bordering on confirmation backstage at SmackDown last night that Edge had indeed been cleared. We haven't heard of any plans or if a return was set.

