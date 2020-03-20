WWE Rumors - Many current stars have an interesting outlook on WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania 36 will still go ahead on April 4th weekend.

There is some negativity from the WWE roster surrounding this decision.

WrestleMania 36 is just over two weeks away and whilst this time of year is usually one filled with anticipation and excitement, it has unfortunately been replaced with negativity and dread, since there is a lot of uncertainty all over the world at present.

The world has been a very different place over the past few weeks and it has backed WWE into a corner when it comes to moving their biggest show of the year to their training facility. Whilst the company still intends to go ahead with the show, they will be doing so at a staggering financial loss and with only half of the proposed matches.

It could be down to the fact that many stars are missing out or even because many would prefer to remain at home in self-isolation, but according to a report by WrestleVotes, many of the current roster are hoping that WrestleMania is postponed.

This would mean that the show could then be developed into the Biggest Show of the Year, just at a much later event. This is something that WWE wanted to avoid since their storylines are set to reach a climax on April 5th, it would be a huge creative job to extend all storylines for an extra 8 to 12 weeks.

Spoke with a source who states, and this is a direct quote, “a majority of the talent are still hoping that Mania gets postponed”



Take that as you will. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 19, 2020

As of this writing, WrestleMania 36 is going ahead on Saturday, April 4th and Sunday, April 5th and WWE has already revealed publicly that the show will be streamed from various locations including the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

There has been no update on the other proposed locations as of yet, but rumors online suggested that one of them could be The Firefly Fun House if WWE decides to get creative with the match between John Cena and The Fiend.