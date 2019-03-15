WWE Rumors: Newly married WWE couple hint at taking time away from the ring

This photo has surfaced online

What's the story?

While it was reported on back at the start of December that these two top WWE Superstars got married, Aleister Black and SmackDown Live's Zelina Vega confirmed they were married in an Instagram post on Valentine's Day.

Now it seems like the pair may be taking some time away from the ring, but it's all for a good reason - their honeymoon!

In case you didn't know...

While Zelina Vega and Aleister Black have been largely secretive around their relationship, it's been one of the worst kept secrets in WWE.

Vega and Black tied the knot in December, with WWE Superstars apparently told at television tapings the following week that the pair had married in private.

Aleister Black took to Instagram on Valentine's Day to simply share a photo of his hand holding another hand, as you can see below.

However, the "tag" feature on Instagram is a wonderful invention and one that the former NXT Champion used to confirm his relationship with SmackDown Live's Zelina Vega, tagging her hand in the photo alongside his in the post.

The heart of the matter

Zelina Vega today took to social media to share an intimate photo of herself and Aleister Black on their wedding day - and confirm that the pair are "going off the grid" for a while to celebrate their honeymoon in Black's home country of the Netherlands, confirming that they're off to Amsterdam!

A bit late but finally going on 1/2 of our honeymoon 😍 Amsterdam here we come! ....aaand being off the grid for a little will be nice ;) *cue angry tweets* pic.twitter.com/DhZIzQXOYR — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) March 14, 2019

What's next?

While there's no news of how long they'll be away as of yet, with Monday Night RAW only three days away and SmackDown the day after, you'd have to think they may be doubts for next week's television - but who's going to grudge the happy couple their honeymoon?

We, at Sportskeeda, wish both Aleister Black and Zelina Vega all the happiness in the world going forward - and hope they have a great honeymoon!

