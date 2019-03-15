×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Newly married WWE couple hint at taking time away from the ring

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
17   //    15 Mar 2019, 01:42 IST

This photo has surfaced online
This photo has surfaced online

What's the story?

While it was reported on back at the start of December that these two top WWE Superstars got married, Aleister Black and SmackDown Live's Zelina Vega confirmed they were married in an Instagram post on Valentine's Day.

Now it seems like the pair may be taking some time away from the ring, but it's all for a good reason - their honeymoon!

In case you didn't know...

While Zelina Vega and Aleister Black have been largely secretive around their relationship, it's been one of the worst kept secrets in WWE.

Vega and Black tied the knot in December, with WWE Superstars apparently told at television tapings the following week that the pair had married in private.

Aleister Black took to Instagram on Valentine's Day to simply share a photo of his hand holding another hand, as you can see below.

However, the "tag" feature on Instagram is a wonderful invention and one that the former NXT Champion used to confirm his relationship with SmackDown Live's Zelina Vega, tagging her hand in the photo alongside his in the post.

The heart of the matter

Zelina Vega today took to social media to share an intimate photo of herself and Aleister Black on their wedding day - and confirm that the pair are "going off the grid" for a while to celebrate their honeymoon in Black's home country of the Netherlands, confirming that they're off to Amsterdam!

Advertisement

What's next?

While there's no news of how long they'll be away as of yet, with Monday Night RAW only three days away and SmackDown the day after, you'd have to think they may be doubts for next week's television - but who's going to grudge the happy couple their honeymoon?

We, at Sportskeeda, wish both Aleister Black and Zelina Vega all the happiness in the world going forward - and hope they have a great honeymoon!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Aleister Black
Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
8 WWE couples who got married in 2018
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Superstars you didn't know got married in 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Reason For JoJo Offerman's Absence From WWE Revealed 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: 4-Time WWE champion changes his mind about in-ring return
RELATED STORY
18 Wrestlers who found their spouses in WWE
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Rumors from this week you need to know (March 11th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Zelina Vega gets married to former NXT Champion
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Superstars who have married three times or more
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Jim Ross to leave WWE; hints at future work
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Monumental change to happen at next Saudi Arabia PPV?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us