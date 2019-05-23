WWE Rumors: Massive matches for Extreme Rules PPV teased

Extreme Rules will be held on July 14, 2019, a,t Wells Fargo Center

What's the story?

Extreme Rules is the next big PPV in WWE after the Super Showdown show in Saudi Arabia which will take place on July 14, 2019.

The PPV will be the last before the SummerSlam PPV, which one of the big four PPVs in WWE. Now, there are rumours of a few matches for the PPV that will happen.

In case you didn't know...

WWE have confirmed a few matches for the Super Showdown PPV, including the return of Goldberg and The Undertaker for a dream match, while Kofi Kingston will face off against the returning Dolph Ziggler.

Seth Rollins could face off against Brock Lesnar, if Lesnar cashes in the Money in the Bank contract, while Roman Reigns will face off against Shane McMahon. These feuds will probably continue into the next PPV, Extreme Rules.

The heart of the matter

According to PWInsider, Kofi Kingston will defend his title, the WWE Championship, against Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler - his former opponent and his future opponent.

Seth Rollins, meanwhile, will train his eyes towards Baron Corbin at the Extreme Rules after his feud with Brock Lesnar. Roman Reigns could face off against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a handicap match. McIntyre and Reigns faced off at WrestleMania 35, while Reigns will face Shane at Super Showdown.

Meanwhile, AJ Styles will face off against a mystery opponent at Extreme Rules, one that hasn't been revealed as yet. Randy Orton, Elias, and Becky Lynch are also booked to be a part of the Extreme Rules PPV in July.

What's next?

WWE will host the Super Showdown at June 7th, followed by Stomping Grounds show on June 23rd, and then the Extreme Rules PPV on July 14th.