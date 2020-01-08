WWE Rumors: Massive Rey Mysterio match not happening

There were many takeaways from the most recent episode of RAW regarding the potential matches that WWE is building towards.

The United States Championship match between Rey Mysterio and Andrade ended with El Idolo retaining his title before he unmasked the WWE Legend. Going by what we saw, a future Mask vs. Hair or Mask vs. Title match seemed like the obvious destination, right?

Wrong!

As revealed by Bryan Alvarez on the latest Wrestling Observer Live with Mike Sempervive, WWE has no plans of having a Mask vs. Title match anytime soon.

Bryan Alvarez: Here are two other things. This show, this show! I'm now set off here! I've been triggered! This show is designed to make me mad - me, Bryan Alvarez. I'm certain of it right now. If you watched that show last night, there is no way you can watch that Rey Andrade match, forget the finish, there is no way you can watch that match and the angle that they did later and not come to the obvious conclusion that they are going to do a Mask vs. Hair or Mask vs. Title match. Am I wrong? Is there anybody who watched that and didn't come to that conclusion? Anybody? You? Mike?

Mike Sempervive: No, I definitely thought they were going Mask vs. Title.

Alvarez: Well, guess what! There is no mask stipulation coming up anytime soon. There are no plans to put Rey's mask on the line.

Andrade defended the US title against Rey Mysterio on RAW in a match that was going along perfectly until the finishing sequence. An apparent miscommunication caused a botch and then an audible was called that ruined what was otherwise a great title match.

Andrade ripped the mask off of Mysterio's face after the match and handed it to Zelina Vega. In a post-match interview segment backstage, Mysterio attacked Andrade and reclaimed the mask, before WWE announced another match between the two for next week's episode of RAW.

This feud is set to continue for a little while longer, and it's disappointing that WWE has no plans of getting the mask stipulation into the picture. It's a traditional Luchador story that could fit perfectly in the ongoing all-Hispanic angle.