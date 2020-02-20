WWE Rumors - Matt Hardy hints at move to another wrestling company

Matt Hardy is a true pro wrestling genius

As reported by WrestlingInc (*courtesy: Scott Watkins and WrestlingInc), Matt Hardy may have potentially added an AEW Easter egg to one of his recent tweets.

Against Every Warning, with serious head/neck injuries, I showed up on #RAW to face & fight RKO.



I was brutally beaten & suffered multiple injuries. But I’m alive. I’m not sure what’s next. If this was my @WWE goodbye, I didn’t get what I deserved-But maybe I got what I needed. pic.twitter.com/Bzh1Ot4fcU — The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 19, 2020

The tweet in question reads as follows:

Matt Hardy posted the tweet following the vicious beatdown he suffered at the hands of Randy Orton on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

Hardy had also been attacked by Orton the previous week, and with this past Monday night’s beat-down being considered by many to be even more savage than that of last week, the pro wrestling community had been eagerly awaiting Hardy’s statement on the same.

WrestlingInc now reports that an individual named Scott Watkins noted a potential Easter egg in the tweet that Hardy put forth after being attacked on this week’s edition of RAW.

The Easter egg is that of Hardy starting his tweet with the words ‘Against Every Warning’, with each word’s first letter capitalized and forming the abbreviation (initialism, to be specific) ‘AEW’.

One ought to note that Matt Hardy’s current contract with the WWE is set to expire on March 1st, 2020 and per the pro wrestling rumor mill, he is yet to reach an agreement on a new contract.

In yet another tweet, Hardy asserted – ‘The intense work begins NOW’.

Furthermore, AEW’s ongoing ‘Dark Order’ storyline recently teased Hardy joining the stable as its leader in a segment wherein Evil Uno entered the group leader’s office and stated, ‘It is done’.

The leader, referred to as the ‘exalted one’, replied with, ‘wonderful’, which is a word that Hardy constantly utilizes when he’s in his Broken/Woken avatar. Fans can check out the AEW video below –