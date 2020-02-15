WWE Rumors: Matt Hardy reportedly rejects another WWE Contract

Matt Hardy will be leaving WWE

The rumors surrounding Matt Hardy's status with the WWE have been generating a lot of heat in recent weeks. Many fans and industry insiders expect him to leave the company which helped him achieve worldwide fame, after an ominous tweet following this week's Monday Night Raw:

So when Hardy was announced for a match with rival Randy Orton the following week on Raw, it took many by surprise. But while Hardy's current deal with WWE does not expire until early March, it appears he has well and truly made his decision.

It has been revealed that WWE have made yet another attempt to re-sign Hardy, presumably to stop him moving to their competitors AEW. But Hardy has reportedly refused, and is fully set on joining the Wednesday Night Wars - alongside the likes of Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks to name a few.

AEW is proving popular with fans

If the move does come through, it would make Hardy one of several WWE superstars and veterans to make the jump to AEW - where wrestlers seem to be given more creative freedom with their characters and gimmicks.

Jon Moxley (previously Dean Ambrose), who was infuriated with WWE creative, first appeared at AEW's innagural PPV 'Double or Nothing' and has since gone on to become one of the company's top names.

J on Moxley

Matt Hardy's brother Jeff, on the other hand, is reportedly looking to return to WWE sooner rather than later, following his recent legal and injury troubles.

Advertisement

It looks as though Matt's time on WWE TV has an early expiry date, so if you don't plan on switching to AEW, enjoy him while you can!

Will we see the full-blown return of Hardy's 'Broken' gimmick, or will he re-discover himself once again in AEW? And what will AEW's plan be for Hardy moving forward? There are a lot of interesting questions to which we will get answers in the near future.